In a story published June 8, 2022, about a lawsuit filed against Texas by the families of three transgender children, The Associated Press erroneously reported that all three children in the lawsuit had received hormone therapy. The two 16-year-olds in the case have received hormone therapy, according to court documents in the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.