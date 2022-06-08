UVALDE, Texas (AP) — In a story published June 7, 2022, The Associated Press reported that a Texas school district police chief was criticized for waiting too long before ordering law enforcement to confront and kill the gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde. The story should have said that it’s unclear whether the school district police chief ever made that order.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.