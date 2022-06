In a story published May 29, 2022, about Chinatowns, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Wells Fargo partnered with the Chinatown Media & Arts Collaborative on an AAPI “heroes” mural. The mural was a partnership between Wells Fargo and the Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco, which is a member of the Collaborative.

