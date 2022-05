BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — In a story published May 27, 2022, about Colombia’s election, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Fabian Espinal was in charge of organizing roadblocks during protests last year. Espinal says that while he was at some of the roadblocks, he was organizing concerts to keep people there entertained.

