In a story published May 18, 2022, about mass shooters wearing body armor, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a suspect who wore armor during a 2021 Philadelphia shooting had been killed. The nursing assistant wearing blue scrubs and a ballistics vest killed a co-worker and then wounded two police officers before being shot by police and taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.