PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a story published May 15, 2022, about increasing numbers of Buddhist chaplains in the U.S., The Associated Press erroneously reported that the New York Zen Center for Contemplative Care offered nonaccredited certifications in chaplaincy. The center’s chaplaincy training is fully accredited.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.