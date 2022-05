WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published May 19, 2022, The Associated Press reported that a House committee had questioned Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia about a tour of the Capitol complex before the Jan. 6 insurrection. The story should have made clear that the complex includes 20 buildings and facilities.

