KOENIGSWINTER, Germany (AP) — In a story published May 20, 2022, about Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s meeting with Group of Seven finance ministers, The Associated Press erroneously attributed a statement from Poland’s finance ministry to a spokesperson identified as Wydzial Prasowy, which is the ministry’s press department.

