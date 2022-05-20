SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — In a story published May 19, 2022, The Associated Press reported that a group of Democratic congress members on Thursday proposed a binding plebiscite to decide whether Puerto Rico should become a state or gain some sort of independence. The story should have made clear that a Republican representative is also supporting the bill.

