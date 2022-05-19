BERLIN (AP) — German police said they detained a suspect following an attack at a high school in the northern city of Bremerhaven on Thursday morning in which a school employee was wounded.

Police said the incident happened at the Lloyd high school in the center of the city, which is home to one of Germany’s biggest ports.

Police were alerted at 9:15 a.m. to a person entering the school and shooting “with a still-unknown weapon,” spokeswoman Nadine Laue told German television channel n-tv. The suspect was detained shortly after. Investigators worked to determine his identity and a possible motive.

The wounded person was taken to a hospital.

About 200 students were at the school, and final exams had been scheduled, German news agency dpa reported. It wasn’t immediately clear how many teachers and other employees were on the premises at the time of the incident, though dpa says students and teachers locked themselves in classrooms.

Police tweeted that a search of the school was completed by early afternoon and everyone had been able to leave the building.

