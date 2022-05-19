BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — In a story published May 11, 2022, about extremely premature babies and viability, The Associated Press erroneously reported the findings of a study that looked at how many babies born at 22 weeks received treatment. The study found that about 60% of the infants were actively treated in 2019, up from 26% in 2007; the figures were not the percentages of hospitals that treated them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.