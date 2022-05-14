DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rulers in the United Arab Emirates announced Saturday that they appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the president of this hereditarily ruled nation on the Arabian Peninsula.

The state-run WAM news agency said the rulers of the country’s seven sheikhdoms made the decision at a meeting.

It comes after the late President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died Friday.

