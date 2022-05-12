SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified missile toward the sea.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says in a statement the North Korean missile flew toward its eastern waters on Thursday. It gave no further details.

North Korea has test-launched a spate of missiles this year in an apparent attempt to put pressure on its rivals amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.

The reported launch also came hours after North Korea announced it had detected its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.