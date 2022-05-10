By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers has a no-hitter through six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 22-year-old has thrown 64 pitches Tuesday night and struck out two. The Angels lead 8-0.

Detmers retired his first 15 hitters before Taylor Walls drew a lead-off walk in the sixth. Anthony Rendon then made a nice leap to snag Vidal Bruján’s line drive, and Kevin Kiermaier ground into a double play to end the inning.

Detmers made a nice defensive play in the fifth when he quickly snagged a grounder up the middle by Randy Arozarena.

The left-hander is attempting to throw the majors’ second no-hitter this season after five New York Mets’ pitchers combined for one against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29. There were a record nine no-hitters across the majors last season.

Detmers is making his 11th career start. He was the 10th overall pick in the 2020 draft out of the University of Louisville and made his big-league debut last year.

Detmers came into the game with a 2-4 career mark and a 6.33 ERA. He was 1-1 with a 5.32 ERA in his first five starts this season.

It is only the second time Detmers has gone at least six innings in a game.

The Angels have backed up Detmers with 13 hits, including home runs by Mike Trout and Chad Wallach.

The Angels’ last no-hitter was in 2019 when Taylor Cole and Félix Peña combined for one against the Seattle Mariners in the team’s first home game following the death of starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

