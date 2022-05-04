MIAMI (AP) — Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 8-7 on Wednesday after left-hander Madison Bumgarner was ejected.

Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to Jon Berti in the first, and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the pitcher gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for a foreign-substance check by first base umpire Dan Bellino.

Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. Bumgarner then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches.

It was Bumgarner’s second career ejection. He also was thrown out on June 11, 2018, for arguing balls and strikes.

The Marlins scored two runs in the seventh and eighth to take a 7-6 lead. But the Diamondbacks rallied in the ninth, completing a three-game series sweep.

Daulton Varsho hit a one-out single against Anthony Bender (0-3) before Smith connected for his third homer of the season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.