MIAMI (AP) — Logan Gilbert kept up his run of impressive starts, Julio Rodríguez hit his first major league homer and the Seattle Mariners ended Miami’s seven-game winning streak, beating the Marlins 7-3 Sunday.

J.P. Crawford also homered while Jesse Winker had three hits and two RBIs for the Mariners, who snapped a four-game skid.

Making his first start against an NL club, Gilbert (4-0) held the Marlins hitless until Jon Berti’s two-out single in the fifth. The 24-year-old righty was lifted after allowing Brian Anderson’s solo homer with two outs in the sixth.

Gilbert allowed three hits, walked four and struck out five. He exited with a 0.64 ERA through five starts.

Rodríguez’s three-run drive against Sandy Alcantara (2-1) landed on the left-center field walkway and made it 5-0 in the sixth. Crawford hit a two-out double and the Marlins intentionally walked Abraham Toro to face Rodríguez, who began the day with a .205 average.

Berti scored from third on Jorge Soler’s infield single against Mariners reliever Andres Muñoz in the seventh.

Winker’s two-run single in the ninth made it 7-2. Miami’s Jorge Soler hit his third homer in the bottom half.

Crawford’s solo shot in the second gave Seattle a 1-0 lead. Crawford, who extended his hitting streak to 10 games, drove Alcantara’s fastball into the Mariners’ bullpen in right-center for his fourth homer.

Seattle stretched its advantage on Toro’s run-scoring single in the fourth.

Alcantara allowed five runs, six hits, struck out six and walked four in 5 2/3 innings. It was Alcantara’s shortest outing since his opening day start of five innings against San Francisco.

BARK IN THE PARK

Sunday’s attendance of 16,741 included spectators with 232 pet dogs. The arfs and barks were noticeable from the upper deck section throughout the game. The Marlins plan another three pet-welcome promotions this season.

ALMOST FELL TO THE MARLINS

Seattle selected Gilbert with the 14th pick of the 2018 amateur draft, one ahead of Miami’s spot. The Marlins drafted outfielder Conor Scott, who was dealt to Pittsburgh in the offseason for catcher Jacob Stallings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Sergio Romo (right shoulder inflammation) has thrown a bullpen session and might increase his workload to a minor league appearance soon.

Marlins: IF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (stomach discomfort) was a late scratch but pinch hit and singled in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (1-2, 3.86) avoided a serious injury after getting hit on the wrist off a line drive in his previous outing and will start the opener of a series against Houston on Monday night.

Marlins: RHP Pablo López (2-0, 0.39) will attempt to continue his excellent April in the opener of a three-game home series against Arizona on Monday night. López has pitched 18 scoreless innings going into the game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.