WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published April 28, 2022, about the costs of war, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the U.S. has spent about $2.2 trillion on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq since Sept. 11, 2001, according to Brown University’s Costs of War Project. The correct costs, according to Brown Costs of War, are an estimated nearly $2 trillion for Iraq, and another $2.3 trillion for Afghanistan. The costs of the post-9/11 wars in total for Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere are over $8 trillion.

