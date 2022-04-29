By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft.

The Tennessee Titans’ newest wide receiver Treylon Burks is an Arkansas native who likes to go fishing and hunt with a bow.

Burks also likes to go hunting wild boar with his dogs and a knife. It’s a quality that certainly makes a receiver unafraid of any defender he might see on a football field.

“A lot of people are not going to go out there and chase a wild boar,” the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Burks said. “You know, they can hurt you. But at the same time, that’s part of my game on the field, just being fearless and I’m just selling out for the team.”

It’s a hobby that might cause a general manager to insert a clause prohibiting boar hunting in the offseason. Titans general manager Jon Robinson said he might offer up some grocery store coupons to Burks.

“He can just go to the back aisle and get bacon and sausage,” Robinson said. “It’s probably a little easier trying to get it that way as opposed to dogs and knives.”

Aidan Hutchinson seems set up for a smooth transition in the NFL, playing for his hometown Detroit Lions whose training facility is a 30-minute drive from his parents’ house.

“I may be living in the basement,” he joked Friday in Allen Park, Michigan.

Detroit drafted the former Michigan and Dearborn Divine Child defensive end with the No. 2 pick Thursday night and welcomed him, his parents and two sisters back to the Motor City less than 24 hours later.

“It feels like a dream,” his mother, Melissa Hutchinson said. “We would’ve acclimated to wherever he was, but Detroit is special because he’s a hometown boy from grade-school football, high school, college, and now he gets to stay home with the Lions.”

Aidan Hutchinson was raised in nearby Plymouth, Michigan, and played high school football about five minutes from the facility he will train and practice in as an NFL player.

“To think I’m a Lion, it’s like a wild dream,” he said. “I’m sure one of these days it’s going to hit me.”

The Lions have taken a lot of hits over the years, advancing only once in the playoffs since winning the 1957 NFL title and that lone postseason victory was three decades ago.

Hutchinson remembers the team’s 0-16 season in 2008, the low point of a long-suffering franchise.

“Not a ton of great memories,” he said.

Detroit is attempting another rebuild, hoping general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell can make all the right moves for a team that has averaged just four wins over the past four years.

The Lions went into the NFL draft with an extra first-round pick, acquired as part of the Matthew Stafford trade with the Los Angeles Rams, and used the asset to gamble in Las Vegas on a player they coveted.

Detroit moved way up in the opening round to draft Jameson Williams at No. 12, giving up the last pick in the first round, No. 32 overall and a third-round pick for the Alabama wide receiver and a slot in the middle of the second round.

“If we have the conviction and we have the buy-in, we know that we’ll be aggressive and go get that player,” Holmes said. “There’s not a lot of them, but fortunately Jameson was one.”

New Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross says he’s betting on himself by choosing to not have an agent to begin his NFL career.

Cross was selected with the No. 9 pick in the first round by the Seahawks and was introduced at the team’s facility on Friday. Cross said he’s created a team around him to help with business decisions — and specifically highlighted his business manager Saint Omni who was with him on Friday — but that team doesn’t include an agent.

“I just had to bet on myself,” Cross said. “Bet on myself and save some money in the long run.”

Cross said he spoke with a couple of former Mississippi State teammates who have chosen to represent themselves in the NFL and that helped solidify his decision.

“Just getting their input and insight on it really helped me make my decision. I feel like I have a great team around me,” Cross said.

Going into Round 2, the Big 12 is still waiting for its first player to be drafted.

The conference was the only one in the Power Five with no first-round picks. It was the second straight year the Big 12 was shut out.

Prior to 2021, the conference had at least one first-rounder every year since it formed in 1996 as a merger of the Big Eight and Southwest Conferences.

Among the Big 12 players in line to be selected in the second round are running back Breece Hall of Iowa State, safety Jalen Pitre of Baylor and defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, edge rusher Nik Bonitto and linebacker Brian Asamoah, all of Oklahoma.

The Big 12 had 22 players drafted last year. First to go was Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, picked 39th overall by Chicago.

ROUND 1

The first round of the NFL draft began and ended with the selections of former University of Georgia defenders.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted safety Lewis Cine with the final pick of the first round which began with Jacksonville selecting edge rusher Travon Walker.

In between, former Georgia defenders Jordan Davis went to the Eagles at No. 10 and Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt were selected by the Green Bay Packers with picks 22 and 28, respectively.

The Bulldogs won the national championship on the strength of their defense.

The previous record was four defenders taken from the same school in the first round in 2004 (Miami) and 2006 (Florida State).

The Green Bay Packers have become the first team in the common draft era ever to select two players from the same school in the first round.

The Packers selected former University of Georgia teammates Quay Walker with the 22nd pick and Devonte Wyatt with the 28th selection.

Four members of the national champion Bulldogs defense have been selected in the first round, tying for the most ever.

Former Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker was the first overall pick by Jacksonville and ex-Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis was the 13th overall pick.

The other schools that had four defensive players selected in the first round are the University of Miami in 2004 and Florida State University in 2006.

