ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have a combined no-hit bid heading into the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

There is no score in the game at Tropicana Field.

J.P. Feyereisen opened for Tampa Bay and pitched two innings. Javy Guerra then got two outs before Jeffrey Springs pitched two innings. Jason Adam got four outs, Ryan Thompson pitched the seventh and Andrew Kittredge worked the eighth.

The Red Sox have five walks, and Trevor Story reached in the third when second baseman Brandon Lowe committed an error on the fielder’s choice grounder.

Tampa Bay has only two hits.

