DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera’s quest for his 3,000th hit was delayed for at least one more day when the game between the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies scheduled for Friday night was rained out.

The game was called about an hour before it was supposed to begin at Comerica Park. Cabrera has 2,999 career hits.

The teams will make up the washout with a split doubleheader Saturday. The games are set to begin at 1:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.

Cabrera was intentionally walked in the eighth inning on Thursday, setting off a loud chorus of boos at Comerica Park before Tigers went on to beat the New York Yankees 3-0.

The 39-year-old Cabrera is a hit away from becoming the 33rd major leaguer to reach 3,000 hits and the first Venezuelan to pull off the feat.

He is also a hit away from becoming the seventh player with 500 home runs and 3,000 hits. The exclusive club includes some of the game’s all-time greats: Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez.

Cabrera is a Triple Crown winner, two-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star with four batting titles.

