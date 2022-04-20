By DAVID BRANDT

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has a right hamstring strain, clouding his status for the remainder of the team’s first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns said Booker’s MRI on Wednesday confirmed a “mild” hamstring strain. Booker was hurt in Tuesday’s Game 2 loss during the third quarter when he tried to defend a New Orleans shot on a fast break. The 25-year-old was sprinting downcourt, jumped and then grabbed at his right hamstring after he landed.

The Pelicans won the game 125-114 to even the series at 1.

Game 3 is on Friday in New Orleans.

The top-seeded Suns are trying to make it back to the NBA Finals after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games last season. They faced adversity during that run as well: All-Star guard Chris Paul missed time with a shoulder injury and COVID-19 during the playoffs.

Booker is the team’s leading scorer, averaging nearly 27 points per game during the regular season. He had 31 points — all in the first half — when he left Tuesday’s game against the Pelicans with the hamstring injury.

