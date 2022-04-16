By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. became a three-belt welterweight champion by defending his WBC and IBF titles in a unification bout in front of a home crowd, when his bout against Yordenis Ugás was stopped in the 10th round Saturday night because of the WBA champ’s right eye that was almost completely swollen shut.

The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, but 1:44 into the 10th, referee Laurence Cole sent Ugás to a corner have his eye checked out by a ringside doctor for the second time. Unlike two rounds earlier, when the fight was allowed to continue, it was stopped this time despite protests by Ugás.

Spence improved to 28-0 with his 22nd knockout, the first time in his last four fights he didn’t have to go the distance.

Ugás, the 35-year-old Cuban, is 27-5.

