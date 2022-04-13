By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Already the face of the upstart Toronto Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looked the part of a true Maple Leaf on Wednesday night, too.

Guerrero shook off a bloody gash on his right ring finger after his hand was stepped in the field to hit his second homer of the game against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

Guerrero took Cole deep in the first inning, then seemed like he’d have to leave an inning later when his bare throwing hand was accidentally spiked by baserunner Aaron Hicks.

Guerrero had to reach across his body for infielder Bo Bichette’s throw and placed his right hand down behind the first base bag to balance. Hicks stomped on it running out an infield single.

The 23-year-old Guerrero immediately began waving the hand around, then walked toward Toronto’s dugout as blood dripped onto his uniform and the turf.

In a show of toughness sure to satisfy hockey-mad fans back in Toronto, Guerrero had a trainer tape up his wound and jogged back to first base a couple minutes later.

With a bloody stain on the right thigh of his pants, the AL MVP runner-up batted again in the top of the third and turned Cole’s 98 mph fastball into a 427-foot, two-run homer and a 3-0 Blue Jays lead.

He used his right hand for high-fives with base coaches Mark Budzinski and Luis Rivera as he rounded the bases, then clapped his hands together emphatically before touching home plate.

He got to Cole again in the sixth, ripping a one-out double down the right-field line.

Guerrero’s first homer was nearly robbed in center by Hicks, who leaped above the wall and briefly had the ball in his glove. It fell out when Hicks hit the wall, bounced off something beyond the home-run barrier and fell back into play. A replay review confirmed the ball went out.

Guerrero has three homers in six games this season.

