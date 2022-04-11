By ANDREW DALTON and KRISTIN M. HALL

AP Entertainment Writers

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — The CMT Music Awards made the best of the last-minute absence of co-host Kelsea Ballerini, who tested positive for COVID-19 days before Monday’s show.

Ballerini’s co-host, actor Anthony Mackie, took the stage alone at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville after opening performances on the live CBS telecast of the single “Wild Hearts” by Keith Urban and the duet “Never Say Never” by Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson.

“I know all of you were looking forward to seeing Kelsea Ballerini out here tonight on the stage, but she’s a little under the weather,” the “Avengers” actor Mackie said. “But just like the NFL has backup QBs, here at the the CMA Awards, we have backup KBs.”

He then brought out his substitute “KB,” singer Kane Brown, who was summoned to help with hosting duties. Brown, who has twice hosted the show before, is the night’s biggest nominee.

Singers Thomas Rhett and Martina McBride both stood up in the audience and volunteered to help hosting, but were rebuffed.

Then Ballerini appeared on a big screen from home, decked out in a full awards-show dress in her living room.

“This is my normal Monday night, in full glam, with lighting I set up myself, and a remote truck outside,” Ballerini said. “I would so much rather be there with you, but I will be popping in all night long.”

The show’s producers announced earlier Monday that Ballerini, who is asymptomatic, would be co-hosting from home.

The evening’s first award on the fan-voted show that honors the best in country music videos went to Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, who won collaborative video of the year for their duet “If I Didn’t Love You.”

“This song has been so unbelievable this year how you guys the fans have responded to it,” Aldean said.

It was a record fourth CMT award for Underwood, who is also set to perform on the show.

“Thank you fans. Thank you CMT, woo!” Underwood shouted.

Little Big Town and Old Dominion also took the stage in the first half-hour of a show that keeps the performances coming quickly.

The hosting change-up wasn’t the only hiccup the show faced: lightning forced the closure of the CMT’s pink carpet before most stars arrived to have their photos taken and be interviewed.

The show will also feature performances by Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd and Carly Pearce.

The Judds are also reuniting for their first major awards show performance in over two decades.

___

Dalton reported from Los Angeles.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

