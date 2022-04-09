ISTANBUL (AP) — A powerful earthquake hit eastern Turkey on Saturday, the country’s disaster service said.

The 5.2 magnitude quake struck the town of Puturge in Malatya province at 5:02 p.m. local time (1402 GMT), Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 6.7 kilometers (4.2 miles).

AFAD said there were no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit neighboring Elazig province in January 2020, killing 41 people and injuring more than 1,600. In 1999, at least 17,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in northwest Turkey.

