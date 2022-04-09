LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen had quite the retirement ride on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Waley-Cohen marked his final race as a jockey by winning the world-famous Grand National horse race aboard a big outsider in 50-1 shot Noble Yeats.

“It’s a fairy tale, it’s a fantasy,” said Waley-Cohen, whose full-time job is a dentist.

In a dramatic end to a race run before a crowd of around 70,000 spectators, Noble Yeats reached the last of the 30 fences neck and neck with 15-2 favorite Any Second Now.

Noble Yeats pulled away on the long run to the finishing line on the 4 1/4 miles (6.4 kilometers) course and won by about three lengths.

