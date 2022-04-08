By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego Padres newcomer Sean Manaea is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Manaea was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the Padres earlier this month. His start Friday night in Arizona is his first for San Diego.

This is the second straight day the Padres have taken a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Diamondbacks.

Yu Darvish threw six no-hit innings on Thursday on opening night and then was pulled. Padres reliever Tim Hill entered the game in the seventh and gave up a base hit to Pavin Smith.

The Diamondbacks rallied to win Thursday’s game 4-2 when Seth Beer hit a game-winning, three-run homer in the ninth.

Manaea has walked one and struck out seven. The left-hander has thrown 76 pitches.

The Padres lead 2-0.

Manaea was 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA for the A’s last season.

