WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published March 31, 2022, about gender neutral airport screening, The Associated Press erroneously reported that people will be able to use the “X” pronoun in the TSA PreCheck Program starting April 11. The Transportation Security Administration said it will update the program this year to include an “X” gender marker option on its application but did not provide a date.

