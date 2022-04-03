HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has announced she will not seek second term.

Lam made the announcement Monday at a news conference.

Her successor will be picked in May.

Lam presided over a rocky period in Hong Kong’s relationship with the central government in China. Massive protests rocked the city in 2019. Beijing responded with a tough national security law that has stifled dissent in the semiautonomous city.

