ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — In a story published March 31, 2022, about an appeals court ruling on a challenged school admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, The Associated Press erroneously reported the court’s vote was 3-2. The vote was actually 2-1. The story also incorrectly referred to Fairfax County as Fairfield County in one instance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.