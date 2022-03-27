By The Associated Press

The Latest on the Oscars (all times local):

6:00 p.m.

In sports, GOAT is an acronym that’s short for “Greatest Of All-Time.”

And the Oscars brought three such athletes together to help pay tribute to 60 years of James Bond films.

Surfing’s Kelly Slater, snowboarding’s Shaun White and skateboarding’s Tony Hawk — all widely considered as the best in the history of their various sports — took the stage in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“Of course, over the years, we’ve all had our favorite Bonds,” White said.

Added Hawk: “Some people are Sean Connery fans, others Roger Moore.”

Continued Slater: “Or Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan or Daniel Craig.”

White then picked up where they left off: “As great as they all are, it’s impossible to ever be certain that just one star was clearly the GOAT.”

But when Hawk disagreed with that sentiment — “really, dude?” White asked — the crowd broke up into laughter. And more laughs came when Hawk said he intended to say Slater and White are the best in their sports.

“At least, you used to be,” Hawk said.

— Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

5:25p.m.

The Oscar for best supporting actress goes to Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story.”

DeBose won the Academy Award on Sunday night for her acting, singing and dancing as Anita in her breakthrough role in the Steven Spielberg reimagining of the classic musical.

She becomes the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actor win in the category. “To anybody who has ever questioned your identity,” she said, “I promise you there is a place for us.”

Largely unknown in film circles before landing the coveted role, the 31-year-old North Carolina native became the clear Oscar favorite after an awards season full of victories.

She was previously primarily known as a stage actress, with Broadway roles in “Bring It On: The Musical,” “Motown: The Musical” and “Hamilton.” She glided off stage gazing at her Oscar, which she then pulled close to her heart for a hug.

DeBose beat out fellow nominees Jessie Buckley, Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst and Aunjanue Ellis. She thanked Rita Moreno, who starred in both 1961 and 2021 film adaptations.

___

5:15 p.m.

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall welcomed the Oscars back to the Dolby Theatre — a trio that Schumer joked was there “because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.”

The three appeared on stage following a brief intro from Serena and Venus Williams, along with a musical number from Beyoncé filmed in Compton.

“We are here at the Oscars” began Hall.

“Where movie lovers unite to watch TV,” added Sykes.

They ran through a short monologue that included jabs at “Being the Ricardos” nominee J.K. Simmons, “House of Gucci” stars Lady Gaga and Jared Leto — or “House of Random Accents,” as Sykes called it — and U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Among the jokes that landed best was one aimed at another awards show:

“You know what’s in the In Memoriam this year?” Schumer asked. “The Golden Globes.”

— Associated Press’ Jake Seiner

___

5:10 p.m.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams opened the Oscars by paying tribute to their hometown — and introducing Beyoncé.

It was the start of what might be a very big night for the Williams family.

“King Richard” — the story of how the Williams sisters father, Richard Williams, devised a plan that saw his daughters rise from Compton, California, to the top of the tennis world — was nominated for six Academy Awards.

Among those: Will Smith was nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams.

Beyoncé performed “Be Alive” — also Oscar-nominated — from tennis courts in Compton, a most fitting tribute to where the Williams sisters began their tribute to stardom.

“I want you to tell these people where we are,” Beyoncé asked the performers with her.

“City of Compton,” they responded.

Serena Williams is the highest-earning women’s tennis player of all time, winning more than $94 million on the court. Venus Williams is second on that list, at around $42 million.

And among the lyrics: “The path was never paved with gold. We fought and built this on our own.”

— Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds

___

4:40p.m.

Jessica Chastain got to the Oscars early, for good reason. And she got to celebrate a win.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — the story of Tammy Faye Bakker — won the Oscar for best hair and makeup, one of the eight awards given during the pre-show while many top celebrities were still making their way down the red carpet.

Chastain, though, was a notable exception by taking her seat for the pre-show. And she got to give congratulatory and celebratory huge to the three winners — Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh — as they took the stage.

“It was an incredible hair, makeup, prosthetic team that helped me,” Chastain later said on the ABC broadcast, appearing there after the Oscar was awarded. “Tammy Faye in our film goes through three different decades and she changed a lot throughout those decades, so they really helped me with that.”

Chastain is a best actress nominee for her portrayal of Bakker.

— Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds

___

4:25 p.m.

Hans Zimmer has won his second Oscar, nearly 30 years after his first.

Zimmer won the Academy Award for best original score on Sunday night for his music from “Dune.”

He won his first Oscar in 1995 for the score of “The Lion King.”

The 64-year-old German had been nominated without a win nine times since.

He was not at the awards on Sunday. “Dune” has also won for best editing and sound.

The editing award went to Joe Walker, who joked about his kids and how it’s sometimes hard for them with his work. “You may not know this but the word ’Oscar nominated’ can be used by a skilled 17 year old as an insult,” he said.

___

4 p.m.

“Dune” has won the first Oscar of this year’s ceremony, taking home the sound award in a pre-telecast ceremony.

Inside the Dolby Theatre the ceremony is unfolding virtually indistinguishable from the live broadcast. The winners of eight Oscars bestowed in the first hour will be weaved into the main broadcast that begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

But the unedited ceremony is only visible to those inside the theater. Not even reporters in a nearby media center are able to watch the early Oscars being handed out.

Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa joked about the early winners not getting Billy Crystal or Chris Rock as hosts. “They’re getting us.”

Brolin walked out onto the stage and exclaimed “It’s full!” to start the show.

___

3:40 p.m.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” nominee Jessica Chastain arrived early to Sunday’s Oscars to ensure she didn’t miss the presentation of some less-celebrated award.

The academy is experimenting with a staggered start this year, naming victors in eight categories during the hour before the show formally begins at 5 p.m. Those presentations will then be edited down and woven into the broadcast, an effort to keep the show tight and boost declining ratings.

The new approach is rubbing many the wrong way. Some stars, including Chastain, have said they won’t do red carpet interviews if it means missing the presentation of awards like best hair and makeup, for which the artists of “Tammy Faye” are nominated.

“I’m here to see all the early categories because so often a lot of attention goes to the actors because people see our faces on screen,” Chastain said on the red carpet. “But the reality is there’s so many people that are involved in creating a performance and creating a film, and I need to acknowledge and admire each one of them.”

The other pre-show categories are: film editing, sound, original score, production design, live-action short, animated short and documentary short.

— Associated Press’ Jake Seiner

___

3:30 p.m.

“West Side Story” was representing. Supporting actress front runner Ariana DeBose walked the carpet quickly in her bright red Valentino dress. “I’m coming back!” She told reporters and blew kisses to the fans in the bleachers.

Not far behind her was “West Side Story” director Steven Spielberg holding hands with with Kate Capshaw. Spielberg shook hands with Oscar show director Glenn Weiss, wishing him luck.

Rita Moreno, who starred in both 1961 and 2021 film adaptations, arrived in black one shoulder Carolina Herrera and a feather hat, that she wore before on the cover of Town and Country. Fans in the bleacher shouted “Rita! Rita! Rita!”

— Film Writer Lindsay Bahr

___

3 p.m.

The young star of “Belfast” brought a special date to the Oscars — his mom.

Eleven-year-old Jude Hill arrived with his mom Shauneen, posing for photos before the ceremony. He flashed two thumbs up as his mother, her arm around him, looked at him.

Hill plays Buddy in “Belfast,” a semi-autobiographical film by Kenneth Branagh. It tells the story of 1969 Belfast from Buddy’s perspective during The Troubles, when neighborhoods were turned into war zones and children had to navigate how they were supposed to tell whether someone was Catholic or Protestant.

“Belfast” has earned seven Oscar nominations, including for Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds, who play Buddy’s grandparents.

— Film Writer Lindsay Bahr

___

2:30 p.m.

The producer of the Academy Awards says Sunday’s show will strike a balance between being upbeat and fun, while also acknowledging the war in Ukraine.

Producer Will Packer says it’s difficult to put on a show while serious world events are unfolding, but he’s also trying to give people a diversion.

“In the midst of the revelry and the fun, we will acknowledge it and then we’re going to try to make sure that we give people who are in tough situations there and around the world something to look at, a release, something that’s upbeat and fun,” Packer told The Associated Press ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

Packer also addressed the film academy’s controversial decision to award eight Oscars ahead of the live telecast and weave them into the broadcast.

“We’re going to treat all the honorees with an amazing amount of respect. That’s what we do,” Packer said.

Dozens of nominees are already on the Oscars red carpet ahead of the ceremony, which begins at 4 p.m. Pacific with an hourlong ceremony bestowing eight awards.

Best original song nominee Diane Warren wore a ribbon supporting Ukrainian refugees as part of her outfit.

— Associated Press’ Amanda Lee Myers

__

3 a.m.

For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.

The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours.

It’s one of many shifts, both slight and tectonic, around this year’s ceremony. After two years of pandemic — and a socially distanced 2021 edition with record-low ratings — the Academy Awards will try to recapture their exalted place in pop culture with a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service win best picture for the first time.

