WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published March 24, 2022, about the hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not receive the highest rating from the American Bar Association during her confirmation process. Barrett, like Jackson, was rated “well qualified” by the group.

