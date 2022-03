NAGAON, India (AP) — In a story published March 24, 2022, about India’s energy challenges, The Associated Press erroneously reported the Fahrenheit conversion of the 1.5 Celsius increase in global warming beyond which scientists warn of catastrophic climate impacts. That 1.5 C equals 2.7 F, not 34.7 F.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.