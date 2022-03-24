Ukraine’s cities stood under relentless Russian fire on Thursday as NATO leaders met in Brussels and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the alliance to provide unlimited aid to balance the battle against Moscow.

As Western leaders worried about Russia using chemical, biological or even nuclear weapons, Zelenskyy charged that on Thursday morning, Russia used phosphorous bombs on civilians and added to the uncounted death toll. The Group of Seven leaders are restricting the Russian Central Bank’s use of gold, while the U.S. announced a new round of sanctions on more than 400 Russian elites.

Four weeks into the deadly Russian onslaught, its forces appear to have stalled in many places in the face of fiercer-than-expected Ukrainian resistance. That’s provided the West’s NATO allies time to meet in Brussels on how to make Russia’s offensive as painful as possible for President Vladimir Putin — without triggering a nuclear war.

Here are some key things to know about the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

WHAT’S HAPPENING AS THE WAR GRINDS INTO A SECOND MONTH?

Zelenskyy is calling on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country as he prepared to address U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels.

“Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard,” Zelenskyy said in English during an emotional video address recorded in the dark near the presidential offices in Kyiv. “Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters.”

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE NATO SUMMIT?

Zelensky insisted in his video address that Western leaders give Ukraine unlimited help against Russia, which is “without limits using its entire arsenal” against the country.

A tiny percentage of the warplanes and tanks controlled by NATO members, he said, could make the difference.

“We can’t just buy those,” Zelenskyy said. “When we will have all this, it will give us, just like you, 100% security.”

Ukraine is also in dire need of multiple launch rocket systems, anti-ship weapons and air defense systems, Zelenskyy said. “Is it possible to survive in such a war without this?”

To some listening, Zelenskyy’s speech was notable for what he did not say. A senior Biden administration official said that Zelenskyy did not reiterate his request for a no-fly zone — or ask to join NATO.

U.S. officials and Western allies have rejected his previous requests, saying it would lead to direct conflict between NATO and Russia, which Biden has described as a potential World War III.

The administration official requested anonymity to discuss the closed meeting.

— Associated Press writer Christopher Megerian contributed reporting from Brussels.

WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE BATTLEFIELD?

Ukraine’s navy said Thursday that it sank a large landing ship near the port city of Berdyansk that had been used to supply Russian forces with armored vehicles.

Photos and video after the naval attack showed fire and thick plumes of smoke. Russian TV reported earlier this week that the ship, Orsk, was the first Russian warship to enter Berdyansk. The port was going to be used to deliver military equipment for the Russians, the report said.

Ukraine also claimed two more ships were damaged and a 3,000-ton fuel tank was destroyed when the Orsk was sunk, causing a fire that spread to nearby ammunition supplies.

Russia claimed to have taken the eastern town of Izyum after fierce fighting.

When Russia unleashed its invasion — Europe’s biggest offensive since World War II — on Feb. 24, it seemed likely to swiftly topple Ukraine’s government. But a month into the fighting, the massive country that sprawls across 11 time zones is bogged down in a grinding military campaign of attrition.

Despite evidence to the contrary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted the military operation is going “strictly in accordance” with plans.

HOW IS THE WEST CRACKING DOWN ON RUSSIA?

Western nations continued to crank up the cost of war for Putin.

Even as the Russian stock market opened to limited trading Thursday, the G7 leaders announced that they are restricting the Russian Central Bank’s use of gold.

The U.S., meanwhile, announced a new round of sanctions targeting more than 400 elites and members of the Russian State Duma. The efforts, the White House said, were aimed at blunting Russia’s ability to use its international reserves to prop up the economy and fund the war.

The Biden administration’s new sanctions target 48 state-owned defense companies, 328 members of the Duma, Russia’s lower parliament, and dozens of Russian elites. The Duma as an entity was also named in the new sanctions.

Britain on Thursday sanctioned 65 more companies and individuals over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The targets include Russia’s largest private bank and a woman the British government said was the stepdaughter of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

WHAT HAS THE AP DIRECTLY WITNESSED OR CONFIRMED?

Russian troops who occupy the southern city of Kherson seized one of the most prominent theater directors in Ukraine “in a fascist manner” and took him to an unknown location, Ukraine’s Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said.

Witnesses said nine Russian military vehicles pulled up to the home of Oleksandr Kniga early Wednesday and led him out. The Russians warned neighbors that if they came out of their homes they would be killed, the witnesses said.

Shelling was heard in the northern part of Kharkiv on Thursday afternoon, and AP journalists saw an ambulance collecting four bodies near the remnants of rockets. Smoke billowed from residential neighborhoods. At least one house was destroyed.

WHAT ABOUT WAR CRIMES?

Dozens of nations met Thursday in The Hague to pledge support for the International Criminal Court’s investigation into whether Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine.

Britain said before the meeting that it was boosting its support for the ICC’s Ukraine probe with extra funds and specialist staff. France announced it will provide magistrates, investigators and experts and 500,000 euros ($550,000) in extra funding.

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said the meeting was important to show support to a prosecution office that has often been stretched financially and to send a message to Russia. Raab said the meeting also sends a message that these 38 countries “will not stand for impunity in Ukraine.” He said Russian leaders, whether in Moscow or commanders on the ground in Ukraine, will be held to account if they commit war crimes.

The meeting came a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes. The U.S. is not a member state of the ICC, but could still help gather evidence against Russian forces.

WHAT ARE UKRAINIAN REFUGEES SAYING?

Some of the more than 3.5 million people who have fled Ukraine have shared nightmarish stories of death, destruction and the painful separation from loved ones.

Natalia Savchenko, 37, arrived in Medyka, Poland, on Wednesday and said the situation in the eastern city of Kharkiv is “terrible.” She said there is no electricity or water, and children are not being given medicine or food.

“People are being killed day and night. They are shooting with everything they have,” she said.

—-

