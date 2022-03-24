By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for two aides of former President Donald Trump.

The committee will meet Monday to discuss whether to recommend referring for potential prosecution Trump’s former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, and Dan Scavino, the onetime chief of staff for communications.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.