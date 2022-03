SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — In a story published March 21, 2022, about the Caribbean visit of Britain’s Prince William, The Associated Press erroneously reported that 2022 is the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. It is the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.