GENEVA (AP) — Swiss police say four people have been found dead at the foot of a building in the lakeside city of Montreux, with a fifth person hospitalized in serious condition.

Alexandre Bisenz, a spokesman for the Vaud regional police, told The Associated Press that he could not immediately confirm a news report in Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official, saying that the five had jumped from a building.

Bisenz told the AP an investigation is underway into the incident that occurred at about 7 a.m. Thursday. He declined to provide further details. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to be named publicly.

Montreux, a bucolic lakeside city, is best known as a tourist hotspot and in particular for its annual jazz festival.

