DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — In a story published March 20, 2022, about a shooting at a car show in Arkansas, The Associated Press, quoting Arkansas State Police, erroneously reported the number of wounded people. There were 26 people who were wounded by gunfire but survived, not 27. The Associated Press, quoting Arkansas Children’s Hospital, also erroneously reported the number of people under 18 who were taken to the hospital. There were five children taken there, not six.

