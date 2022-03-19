HELSINKI (AP) — Norway’s prime minister said Saturday that four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war.

Jonas Gahr Støre tweeted that they were killed in the crash on Friday night.

“The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response,” he said. “Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers’ families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit.”

The plane was a V-22B Osprey that belongs to the U.S. Marine Corps, Norway’s armed forces said.

“The aircraft had a crew of four and was out on a training mission in Nordland County” in northern Norway, according to a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.