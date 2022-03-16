By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network is designating Antoni Porowski as a champion.

The organization known as the GLSEN announced Wednesday that it will recognize the “Queer Eye” star and author with its Champion Award at a May 16 gala ceremony at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Porowski is a food and wine expert on the Netflix series “Queer Eye” and author of the cookbooks “Antoni in the Kitchen” and “Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner.” He’s been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and serves on the board of the Equaversity Foundation, which organizes fundraising to support the LGBTQ+ community in Poland.

The executive director of GLSEN says Porowski will be honored for his ongoing “commitment and steadfast support” to better the lives of LGBTQ+ youth.

Porowski hosted the GLSEN Respect Awards last year, a ceremony that was held virtually due to the pandemic.

The organization aims to increase inclusivity for K-12 students of all genders, gender expressions and sexual inclusivity through research and educational resources.

