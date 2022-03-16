TOKYO (AP) — A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometers (36 miles) below the sea.

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 that also caused a nuclear disaster.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.