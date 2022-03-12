UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In a story published March 11, 2022, about a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the war in Ukraine, The Associated Press attributed a quote to the wrong person. It was Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward, not U.S. U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who said: “We do not sit in this chamber to be an audience for Russia’s domestic propaganda. And we should not allow Russia to abuse its permanent seat to spread disinformation and lies and pervert the purpose of the Security Council.”

