WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Department spokesman John Kirby; Maksym Kozytskyy, governor of Lviv Province, Ukraine.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; former Attorney General William Barr; former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sullivan; International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva; Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian; Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — (9 a.m. EDT) Sullivan; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine; (noon EDT) Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Latvian President Egils Levits.

“Fox News Sunday” — Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman; Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.

