SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published March 4, 2022, about the gunman who killed his three daughters, another man and himself at a Sacramento, California, church, The Associated Press reported that a possible motive was fear of being separated from the children through deportation. The AP did not have the reporting to substantiate that as possible motivation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.