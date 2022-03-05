EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tevin Brown scored 23 points to lead No. 22 Murray State over Morehead State 71-67 on Saturday night, giving the Racers their 20th consecutive victory and the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship.

Tournament MVP Justice Hill added 21 points for the Racers (30-2, 18-0), who shot just 38% from the field but won the rebounding battle 47-31 and had an edge on second-chance points (16-7).

All of it was needed against the defending OVC tournament champion Eagles (23-11, 13-5), who got an MVP-like performance from forward Johni Broome. He shook off an injury to finish with 32 points and eight rebounds on 13-for-20 shooting.

Neither team held more than a two-possession lead for the entire second half. Murray State was up 66-61 with less than 90 seconds to go, before back-to-back 3-pointers from Tray Hollowell kept it within 68-67.

Hollowell finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers, while Ta’lon Cooper added 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Racers had a similar start Saturday night as they did in the quarterfinals the day before against Southeast Missouri State, quickly ripping out to a 12-2 lead. Brown buried back-to-back 3-pointers to start the game.

But the Eagles responded with their own 18-2 run, with four 3s in that stretch.

Murray State and Morehead State were tied at 34 at the half. The Eagles shot 56% in the frame and held the Racers to 33.3%, but the Racers won the rebounding battle 27-11.

This is Murray State’s third conference tournament title under seventh-year coach Matt McMahon. The Racers will move to the Missouri Valley Conference later this year.

BIG PICTURE

Murray State: Most bracketologists have the Racers slated in the 8/9 slot for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. A 20-win streak and an unblemished finish in the OVC might move them into a better seed.

Morehead State: The Eagles looked every bit the part of the defending champs and nearly pulled off the upset, shooting 48% for the game while only turning the ball over nine times.

UP NEXT

Murray State: The 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Morehead State: The Eagles await possible postseason invitations.

