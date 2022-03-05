By BOB HUHN

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to finish with a career-high 38 points and give the Phoenix Suns a wild 115-114 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Johnson’s ninth 3-pointer in 12 tries came from 31 feet at the top of the key. The NBA-leading Suns, playing without All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker, improved to 51-12.

The Knicks looked is they were headed for an impressive road win before Julius Randle’s ill-timed ejection in the third quarter in an exchange with Johnson.

New York blew a 14-point lead following Randle’s ejection, but Mitchell Robinson’s layup with 15 seconds left gave the Knicks a 113-112 lead. Alec Burks added a free throw to give the Knicks a 114-112 advantage — but missed his second attempt — giving the Suns an opportunity in the final seconds.

That’s when Johnson capped his huge night with his biggest shot, sinking the long 3-pointer after Cam Payne’s pass. Johnson’s shot was long, but smacked off the glass and through the hoop.

Johnson hit six 3-pointers and scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks — up 86-76 when Randle was tossed — have lost seven straight.

Randle scored 25 points, and Robinson added 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Randle and Johnson were called for technicals after bumping chests and exchanging words. A referee separated the two, but then Randle barreled through the ref to shove Johnson again, which earned the ejection.

Paul has been out with a broken thumb since Feb. 16 and could miss the rest of the regular season. Booker missed his second straight game because he’s in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

Payne finished with 17 points and 16 assists. Mikal Bridges had 20 points.

TIP-INS

Knicks: All five starters scored in double figures. … Slam dunk winner Obi Toppin was a late scratch with a strained left hamstring.

Suns: Johnson took a hard shoulder to the chest in the first quarter and briefly went back to the locker room. He came back for the second quarter and scored nine points before halftime. … Hosted a 20th consecutive sellout crowd of 17,071 at the Footprint Center.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Suns: At Milwaukee on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.