WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House press secretary Jen Psaki; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Thomas-Greenfield; Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and James Clyburn, D-S.C.; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster; World Bank President David Malpass.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Thomas-Greenfield; NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

