PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In a story published Nov. 3, 2021, about the Philadelphia mayor issuing an executive order to enact a city law banning low-level traffic stops, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of police encounters that the Defender Association of Philadelphia projected the enforcement change could mean. The association analyzed 300,000 stops from previous years and said that the new law would prevent a significant number of those in the future, not that as many as 300,000 low-level stops would be prevented by the new law.

