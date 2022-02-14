DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire erupted at a military base in western Iran, state-linked media reported on Monday, the latest in a series of blazes and other mishaps affecting the country’s infrastructure in recent months.

The fire broke out at a warehouse full of engine oil and flammable materials at a base belonging to Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in the western province of Kemranshah, the Iranian website Nournews reported.

The blaze damaged a shed but did not cause any casualties. Investigators were looking into the cause and details, the report added.

The day before, unconfirmed reports proliferated online about several explosions heard in northern Kermanshah, a strategic location in Iran with various missile and military sites.

Sensitive military and nuclear sites have been the target of attacks in the past years, which Iran has blamed on Israel.

The fire broke out as Iran remains on edge about negotiations over its nuclear program continuing in Vienna this week. The 2015 deal that granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program collapsed nearly four years ago when former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the accord and re-imposed crushing sanctions.

After months of slow progress, diplomats have said the nuclear negotiations are reaching a decisive phase.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Monday if the United States and Europe return to their commitments, a good and “short-term” agreement is possible.

“We are in a hurry to reach a good agreement,” the Iranian diplomat said, “but within the framework of rational negotiations and achieving the rights and interests of the Iranian people.”

Amirabdollahian said if the other parties threaten and warn Iran that this will be the last round of talks, there will be no negotiations.

Iran says the country’s nuclear program is peaceful.

