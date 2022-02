WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Feb. 10, 2022, The Associated Press reported that U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s therapist, Jerry Mungadze, holds a doctorate in philosophy. The story should have made clear that Mungadze holds a doctorate of philosophy in counselor education.

